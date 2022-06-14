In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef/Owner/Culinary Director Rob Pirnie. He oversees restaurants including Back 40 in North Kingstown, Union & Main in East Greenwich, Black Oak Kitchen in Coventry, and Evie’s in Westerly. Today he is making Chicken Yakitori with Cilantro Lime Jasmine Rice and Pickled Cucumber & Radish Slaw.
Ingredients:
- Diced chicken thigh
- Water Soaked Bamboo Skewer
Ingredients for Marinade:
- Tamari
- Garlic
- Scallions
- Red Crushed Pepper Flake
- Pineapple Juice
- Cilantro
