In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef/Owner/Culinary Director Rob Pirnie. He oversees restaurants including Back 40 in North Kingstown, Union & Main in East Greenwich, Black Oak Kitchen in Coventry, and Evie’s in Westerly. Today he is making Chicken Yakitori with Cilantro Lime Jasmine Rice and Pickled Cucumber & Radish Slaw.

Ingredients:

  • Diced chicken thigh 
  • Water Soaked Bamboo Skewer

Ingredients for Marinade:

  • Tamari 
  • Garlic 
  • Scallions
  • Red Crushed Pepper Flake 
  • Pineapple Juice 
  • Cilantro 

