In the Kitchen: Chicken with Artichokes & Lemon

This morning we are joined by Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table making Chicken with Artichokes & Lemon. She also discusses their Restaurant Experience at Home kits.

Ingredients:

2 large lemons

8 fresh globe artichokes

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, plus more to garnish

1/2 teaspoon saffron

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 & 1/2 cups chicken broth, plus more if needed

Be sure to watch the video above to see how it all comes together.