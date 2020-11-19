In the Kitchen: Chicken with Artichokes & Lemon

This morning we are joined by Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table making Chicken with Artichokes & Lemon. She also discusses their Restaurant Experience at Home kits.
Ingredients:
- 2 large lemons
- 8 fresh globe artichokes
- 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, plus more to garnish
- 1/2 teaspoon saffron
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 & 1/2 cups chicken broth, plus more if needed
Be sure to watch the video above to see how it all comes together.
