In the Kitchen: Chicken with Artichokes & Lemon

This morning we are joined by Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table making Chicken with Artichokes & Lemon. She also discusses their Restaurant Experience at Home kits.

Ingredients:
  • 2 large lemons
  • 8 fresh globe artichokes
  • 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, plus more to garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon saffron
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 & 1/2 cups chicken broth, plus more if needed

