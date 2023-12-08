This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen, we welcomed Chef Shaun Lampinski from The Carriage Inn. He made us Chicken Tuscan Tortellini.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup Romano grated cheese
- 1 lb tri-colored tortellini
- 1 link Italian sausage
- 1/4 cup sundried tomatoes
- 1/2 cup fresh spinach
- 1/4 cup fresh garlic
- 1/2 cup blended oil
Instructions: Mix ingredients together.
