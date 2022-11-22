In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Jason Jesus from Wickford on the Water making Gluten-Free Chicken Tortelloni.
Ingredients:
- Spinach
- Tomatoes
- Pesto Alfredo Sauce
- Gluten-Free Tortelloni
- Chicken Breast
- Bruschetta
Directions:
- Sauté spinach and tomatoes.
- Boil gluten-free tortelloni.
- Drain, then add pesto alfredo sauce.
- Blacken chicken and top with fresh bruschetta tomatoes.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.