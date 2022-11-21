On Monday morning, Chef Mariana Gonzalez Trasvina from La Vecina stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make the following:
Chicken Tinga Taco- fresh tortilla, chipotle marinated chicken thighs, guacamole, scallions
NRG Abeja Privada- NRG Select Barrel Patron, Patron Citronage, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave, Fresh Orange Juice, Grand Marnier
Chicken tinga
- 2 pounds chicken thighs, boneless skinless
- 1 each Spanish onion, medium
- 6 each garlic cloves
- 5 each plum tomatoes, diced
- ½ can chipotle pepper
- 1 tsp oregano, dried
- ½ tsp thyme, fresh
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 3 tsp chili powder
- 2 cups orange juice
- ½ can Mexican beer of your choice
Glass: Margarita glass
2 oz NRG patron
0.5 oz patron citronage
1 oz fresh lime juice
0.5 oz agave
0.5 oz orange juice
0.5 oz grand Marnier
Procedure
- Place a medium-deep pot on medium flame, and add a bit of vegetable oil. Slice the onions, then place the onion in the pot, add the garlic and cook until they are translucent.
- Cut the tomatoes into medium dice, then add the tomatoes, and the chipotle. Cook until the tomatoes start breaking down. Add the rest of the ingredients except 1 cup of orange juice and the beer.
- Cook at low to medium heat for about 20 minutes, stirring constantly so it doesn’t burn.
- Add the beer. Reduce. Add 1 cup of orange juice. Puree in blender
- Cool down, then pour over chicken thighs and let marinade for at least 24 hours. Reserve 1 cup of marinade.
- Cook the chicken thighs in a pan at medium/high heat with a little vegetable oil. Cook on one side for at least 8 min, or until it gets a good sear, then flip it and cook on the other side until it is cooked through.
- Dice the chicken, add the cup of marinade and get ready to serve them on your fresh tortillas.
Tortillas:
- 2 cup masa harina, maseca
- 3 cup warm water
Procedure
- Place the masa harina in a bowl, then add half of the water and work with your hands to work any lumps out, keep adding water until it is completely hydrated, but it is not sticky, you might need a bit more water than the 3 cups or a little less water, depending on how dry the masa harina is that day.
- Once you have the masa ready, cover it with a damp towel and start making little 2 oz balls for the tortillas.
- Press the dough ball in the tortilla press. With a piece of wax paper on each side of the dough.
- Place on a nonstick pan on high heat, cook for 2 minutes on one side, flip and cook them on the other.
- Place your tortillas on top of each other wrapped in a thick towel in order to reserve them for when you are ready to use them.
Procedure
- Combine all ingredients (except a third of the sliced scallions) In a mixing bowl and mash the avocados with a whisk until smooth and all ingredients are well incorporated.
- Place on top of the chicken on the taco, garnish with some extra scallions
