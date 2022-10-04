This morning, we welcome Chef Darien Brandy from Blackstone Herbs & Martini Bar to the kitchen. He will be showing us how to use their Chicken Tinga mixture to make Chicken Tinga Tacos.

Ingredients:

Chicken

Tomatoes

Onions

Tortillas

Salsa Verde

Hot Salsa

Cilantro

Guacamole

Pickled Onions

Queso Fresco

Paprika

Chicken Base

Oregano

Black Pepper

60/40 Pepper Salt Mix

Onion Powder

Garlic Powder

Garlic Cloves

Chipotle Pepper