In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He will be showing us how to make Chicken Teriyaki.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken Breast
  • Onions
  • Peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Teriyaki Sauce

Directions:

  1. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces.
  2. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes.
  3. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked.
  4. Sautee onions and peppers with butter, salt and pepper.
  5. Boil broccoli for 5 minutes.
  6. Plate onions, peppers, broccoli, and chicken. Cover with teriyaki sauce.

