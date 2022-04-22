In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He will be showing us how to make Chicken Teriyaki.

Ingredients:

Chicken Breast

Onions

Peppers

Broccoli

Teriyaki Sauce

Directions:

Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions and peppers with butter, salt and pepper. Boil broccoli for 5 minutes. Plate onions, peppers, broccoli, and chicken. Cover with teriyaki sauce.