In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He will be showing us how to make Chicken Teriyaki.
Ingredients:
- Chicken Breast
- Onions
- Peppers
- Broccoli
- Teriyaki Sauce
Directions:
- Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces.
- Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes.
- Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked.
- Sautee onions and peppers with butter, salt and pepper.
- Boil broccoli for 5 minutes.
- Plate onions, peppers, broccoli, and chicken. Cover with teriyaki sauce.
