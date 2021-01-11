In the Kitchen: Chicken Sorrentina

This morning, GoProvidence.com brings us Owner/ Executive Chef Ralph Battista from Luigi’s Restaurant and Gourmet Express making Chicken Sorrentina. The dish consists of chicken breasts dipped in egg batter and pan fried, layered with prosciutto and provolone cheese and then topped with marinara sauce and a dollop of ricotta.

Ingredients for the Chicken:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1 tbl spoon Romano cheese

Salt, Pepper & Parsley

¼ cup cooking oil

Ingredients to Assemble the Dish:

1 ½ cups marinara sauce

4 slices prosciutto

4 slices soft provolone or mozzarella

1 tbl spoon Romano cheese

4 oz fresh ricotta cheese

a few fresh basil leaves or flowers

Directions:

Make the egg batter by combining the eggs, salt, pepper, Romano cheese and parsley in a bowl and whisk. Heat the cooking oil in a large heavy bottomed skillet. Dredge the chicken breasts in the flour and then cover in the egg batter. When the oil is hot enough, transfer the battered breasts to the pan adjusting the heat for an even cook without burning the egg coating. Cook about 2 minutes per side. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lay the precooked chicken breasts in an oven safe casserole. Layer the prosciutto and provolone on the chicken and cover with the sauce. Sprinkle the Romano on top and place casserole in the oven for 15 -20 minutes. Remove from the oven and garnish with dollops of ricotta and fresh basil.