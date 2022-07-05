In the kitchen today, we welcome Dan Rinaldi, a longtime Rhode Islander and Providence firefighter, making his dish, Chicken Sicilian. Dan is one of 10 home chefs from across the country on the new PBS cooking competition series, The Great American Recipe, which airs Fridays this summer at 9pm.

Ingredients:

½ cup canola oil

3 pounds Yucon gold potatoes (cubbed)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh crached black pepper

1 cup deli sliced pepperoncini peppers with ¼ cup of the juice reserved

2-12 ounce jar quartered and marinated artichoke hearts

¾ cup pitted olives sliced in half

½ cup sundried tomatoes in oil

1 cup reduced sodium chicken broth

3 pounds skinless boneless chicken breast

1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt

1-teaspoon black pepper

1-teaspoon onion powder

2 cups flour

canola oil for frying

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. In a 13’x9” glass baking dish put in oil, potatoes, salt and pepper. Cook until potatoes are golden brown.

In a pot put: peppers with juice, artichokes, olives, tomatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a boil then shut off and set aside.

While potatoes are cooking season chicken with remain spices, dust with flour and fry. Set aside once done.

When potatoes are finished add contents of pot and chicken. Mix everything together, cover with foil and return to oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.