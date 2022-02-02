In the Kitchen: Chicken Schnitzel

This morning we welcome back to the show Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Chicken Schnitzel. This recipe takes about 25 minutes and serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Chicken Breast, pounded thin
- 1 cup All Purpose Flour
- 3 Eggs, cracked, whipped
- 1/2 cup Milk
- 2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs
- 1 cup Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Salt
- 1 pinch Pepper
Ingredients for Sauce (optional):
- 1 cup White Wine
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
- 1/2 cup Whole Butter
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard
- 1 Lemon, juiced
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1/4 cup Chopped Parsley
Directions:
- Take thinly pounded chicken and season with salt and pepper.
- Mix egg and milk.
- Dredge in flour, then in egg / milk mixture, then in bread crumbs.
- Preheat oil and pan fry chicken.
- Chicken should be half way under oil.
- Cook until golden brown, then flip and finish cooking.
- Serve with lemon and mustard or optional sauce.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.