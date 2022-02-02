In the Kitchen: Chicken Schnitzel

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning we welcome back to the show Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Chicken Schnitzel. This recipe takes about 25 minutes and serves 4-6.

Ingredients:
  • 2 lbs Chicken Breast, pounded thin
  • 1 cup All Purpose Flour
  • 3 Eggs, cracked, whipped
  • 1/2 cup Milk
  • 2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs
  • 1 cup Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Salt
  • 1 pinch Pepper
Ingredients for Sauce (optional):
  • 1 cup White Wine
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1/2 cup Whole Butter
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard
  • 1 Lemon, juiced
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1/4 cup Chopped Parsley
Directions:
  1. Take thinly pounded chicken and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Mix egg and milk.
  3. Dredge in flour, then in egg / milk mixture, then in bread crumbs.
  4. Preheat oil and pan fry chicken.
  5. Chicken should be half way under oil.
  6. Cook until golden brown, then flip and finish cooking.
  7. Serve with lemon and mustard or optional sauce.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com