In the Kitchen: Chicken Schnitzel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Former R.I. Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said Wednesday she has decided against running in the Democratic primary to succeed Congressman Jim Langevin, eliminating a potentially high-profile candidate from the field.

"It was an honor to be contacted and urged to run by so many fellow Rhode Islanders over the last few weeks," Alexander-Scott said in a statement. "I gave serious consideration to running because I saw this as a unique opportunity to advocate for change on the national level on the issues that I have committed my career to: health, equity, and the need to give every person and every community an equal opportunity to thrive."