On Friday moring, Chef Thomas Tetzner stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make a chicken schnitzel sandwich and discuss Wakefield Oktoberfest.
Get the recipe below:
Ingredients:
- Potato chips
- Chicken breast
- All-purpose flour
- Eggs
- Salt and pepper
- Garlic powder
- Beef stock
- Sour cream
- Butter
- Sage
Cooking Instructions:
Pound the chicken until it is thin and evenly thick, coat the chicken in the flour and then dredge in eggs. Crush the potato chips into a course crumb and Coat the chicken with crumb. Fry the chicken until golden brown and season with salt and pepper. In a separate pan melt 4T butter and add 1/4 cup of all purpose flour. Slowly whisk in 2 cups beef stock . Add a cup of sour cream and simmer to thicken. Season the sauce with 2 T salt, 2T pepper , and a pinch of sage. Smother the chicken in the stroganoff sauce and enjoy.
