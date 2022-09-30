On Friday moring, Chef Thomas Tetzner stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make a chicken schnitzel sandwich and discuss Wakefield Oktoberfest.

Get the recipe below:

Ingredients:

  • Potato chips
  • Chicken breast
  • All-purpose flour
  • Eggs
  • Salt and pepper
  • Garlic powder
  • Beef stock
  • Sour cream
  • Butter
  • Sage

Cooking Instructions:

Pound the chicken until it is thin and evenly thick, coat the chicken in the flour and then dredge in eggs. Crush the potato chips into a course crumb and Coat the chicken with crumb. Fry the chicken until golden brown and season with salt and pepper. In a separate pan melt 4T butter and add 1/4 cup of all purpose flour. Slowly whisk in 2 cups beef stock . Add a cup of sour cream and simmer to thicken. Season the sauce with 2 T salt, 2T pepper , and a pinch of sage. Smother the chicken in the stroganoff sauce and enjoy.

