In the kitchen, we welcome Chef Tom Tetzner from Phil’s Main Street Grille, making a Chicken Schnitzel Bowl. Phil’s Main Street Grille will be a part of Wakefield’s Oktoberfest taking place on Oct. 28.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. breaded chicken schnitzel
- 1 lb. roasted butternut squash
- 1 lb. zucchini
- 1 lb. summer squash
- 1 lb. shaved roasted brussels sprouts
- 1 lb. egg noodles
- 3T roasted red pepper cream sauce
Directions:
- Sauté the roasted vegetables with the zucchini and summer squash.
- In a separate pot, boil the egg noodles.
- Fry the breaded chicken until cooked through.
- Place the cooked egg noodles in a bowl and top with the roasted vegetables, followed by the chicken schnitzel.
- Drizzle red pepper sauce atop to taste.
