This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N.

Today he made us Chicken Satay with Ginger Scallion Sauce.

Chicken Satay with Ginger – Scallion Sauce



Recipe Time: 30 Minutes



Serves: 4 – 6



Ingredients:

1# Chicken Breast, cut into strips, placed on a skewer

1cup Satay Sauce

1/2 cup Ginger

1/2 cup Scallion

1/8 cup Rice Vinegar

1/8 cup Soy Sauce

2 Tablespoons Honey

1 pinch Kosher Salt



Directions:

Marinate chicken in satay sauce. Combine ginger, scallion, vinegar, soy, honey and salt. Allow

to marinate for 30 minutes. Grill chicken until done, and top with ginger-scallion sauce.