Chicken Satay with Ginger – Scallion Sauce
Recipe Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
1# Chicken Breast, cut into strips, placed on a skewer
1cup Satay Sauce
1/2 cup Ginger
1/2 cup Scallion
1/8 cup Rice Vinegar
1/8 cup Soy Sauce
2 Tablespoons Honey
1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
Marinate chicken in satay sauce. Combine ginger, scallion, vinegar, soy, honey and salt. Allow
to marinate for 30 minutes. Grill chicken until done, and top with ginger-scallion sauce.
