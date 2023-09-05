In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local, making a Chicken Parm Hero with House Made Vodka Sauce.
Ingredients for the Vodka Sauce:
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 8 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 Cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped
- 1 Cup of basil, whole
- 4oz vodka
- 2oz good balsamic vinegar
- 3-28 oz cans of San Marzano tomatoes
- 1 Cup heavy cream
Directions for the Vodka Sauce:
- Combine oil, onions, garlic and sun dried tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes on medium low until softened.
- Add vodka and turn off flame to medium high heat until the vodka has evaporated.
- Then add your basil, balsamic and canned tomatoes and cook for 35-45 minutes on a low simmer. Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove from heat and carefully blend.
- Return to the pot with the flame off and adjust seasonings and add your cream.
- Store in the refrigerator for a week, freeze in an airtight container for up to 6 months.
