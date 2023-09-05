In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local, making a Chicken Parm Hero with House Made Vodka Sauce.

Ingredients for the Vodka Sauce:

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 8 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 Cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 Cup of basil, whole
  • 4oz vodka
  • 2oz good balsamic vinegar
  • 3-28 oz cans of San Marzano tomatoes
  • 1 Cup heavy cream

Directions for the Vodka Sauce:

  1. Combine oil, onions, garlic and sun dried tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes on medium low until softened.
  2. Add vodka and turn off flame to medium high heat until the vodka has evaporated.
  3. Then add your basil, balsamic and canned tomatoes and cook for 35-45 minutes on a low simmer. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Remove from heat and carefully blend.
  5. Return to the pot with the flame off and adjust seasonings and add your cream.
  6. Store in the refrigerator for a week, freeze in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.