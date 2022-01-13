In the Kitchen: Chicken Momo’s

In the kitchen this morning is Susan Alper from Metro Mart on Thayer Street making Chicken Momo’s (a Nepalese tradition). Metro mart has recently expanded to include a deli and prepared foods.

Ingredients & Directions:
  • 3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs- ground
  • 2 lbs. onions-small dice or in food processor
  • Garlic – 12 cloves 
  • 4 1-inch pieces of ginger in food processor
  1. Put all into a bowl and mix

Then add…

  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 2 Tbsp. salt
  • 1/4 cup curry powder
  1. Mix all ingredients

In Won-ton wrappers…

  • 1 tbsp. filling in each
  1. Fold in half and crimp

Then place in steamer for 18 minutes and serve with sauce.

