In the Kitchen: Chicken Momo’s

In the kitchen this morning is Susan Alper from Metro Mart on Thayer Street making Chicken Momo’s (a Nepalese tradition). Metro mart has recently expanded to include a deli and prepared foods.
Ingredients & Directions:
- 3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs- ground
- 2 lbs. onions-small dice or in food processor
- Garlic – 12 cloves
- 4 1-inch pieces of ginger in food processor
- Put all into a bowl and mix
Then add…
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 2 Tbsp. salt
- 1/4 cup curry powder
- Mix all ingredients
In Won-ton wrappers…
- 1 tbsp. filling in each
- Fold in half and crimp
Then place in steamer for 18 minutes and serve with sauce.
