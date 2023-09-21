ROSA’s Kitchen from East Providence joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen today and it was delicious!

Chicken Milanese was on the menu and has been added to their menu for the season.

16 oz Cannellini beans

8 oz Broccoli Rabe

2 oz Chopped Garlic

1 Cup White Wine

8 oz Grated Parmesan

6 oz Chicken Tenderloins

3 oz All Purpose Flour

2 Whole Eggs

3 oz Seasoned Bread Crumbs

2 oz Mixed Greens

6 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 oz Sliced Red Onion

1 oz Grape Tomatoes

1 Lemon

Salt, Pepper, and Garlic to Taste

Cooking Instructions: Sauté garlic, half of the extra virgin olive oil, and the broccoli rabe, until the rabe is wilted. Add the cannellini beans, white wine, salt, pepper, and garlic, and simmer for a few minutes. Set aside and bread the Chicken Tenders in seasoned flour, seasoned egg wash, and seasoned Bread Crumbs. Sautee chicken in olive oil until golden brown and set aside. In a separate bowl add the mixed greens, red onion slices, grape tomatoes, the reserved extra virgin olive oil, a pinch of salt, pepper, garlic, and the juice of the lemon mix together. Reheat the bean and rabe ragout for a few minutes and add half of the parmesan to thicken the sauce, then pour it on the plate and set the chicken cutlet on top. Next finish with the mixed green salad and garnish with the reserved parmesan cheese. Serve and enjoy.