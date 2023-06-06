In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Chicken Marsala.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken Breasts
  • Vegetable oil
  • Butter
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Parsley
  • Thyme
  • Mushrooms
  • Marsala Wine
  • Flour

