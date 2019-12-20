In the Kitchen: Chicken Marsala

Executive Banquet & Catering Chef Mark Langevin of Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Chicken Marsala.
Ingredients:
- 1 8 oz. Boneless Chicken Breast
- 1 cup Flour
- 1/2 cup Marsala wine
- 1/2 Chicken Stock
- 1/4 cup Button Mushrooms, sliced
- 2 oz. Butter
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Season flour with salt and pepper.
- Pound out chicken using a mallet.
- Heat oil in frying pan until hot.
- Coat chicken breast in seasoned flour.
- Add chicken to pan and cook for two minutes.
- Flip chicken over, add mushrooms and a large pinch of seasoned flour. Cook mushrooms until soft.
- Add marsala wine and cook for two more minutes or until alcohol reduces.
- Add chicken stock and reduce again until sauce begins to thicken.
- Once chicken is cooked and sauce is thick, add butter.
- Plate your garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, chicken, and pour some sauce on top.
