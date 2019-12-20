In the Kitchen: Chicken Marsala

Executive Banquet & Catering Chef Mark Langevin of Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Chicken Marsala.

Ingredients:

1 8 oz. Boneless Chicken Breast

1 cup Flour

1/2 cup Marsala wine

1/2 Chicken Stock

1/4 cup Button Mushrooms, sliced

2 oz. Butter

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Season flour with salt and pepper. Pound out chicken using a mallet. Heat oil in frying pan until hot. Coat chicken breast in seasoned flour. Add chicken to pan and cook for two minutes. Flip chicken over, add mushrooms and a large pinch of seasoned flour. Cook mushrooms until soft. Add marsala wine and cook for two more minutes or until alcohol reduces. Add chicken stock and reduce again until sauce begins to thicken. Once chicken is cooked and sauce is thick, add butter. Plate your garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, chicken, and pour some sauce on top.

