This morning in the kitchen, we welcome back Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, making Chicken Livers Lyonnaise.
Ingredients:
- 1 lg Onion, julienned
- 1/2 cup Madeira
- 2 cups chicken Livers
- 1 cup Flour
- Salt Pepper
- 2 tbls Butter
- 3 tbls Vegetable Oil
Directions:
- Add oil to hot sauté pan. Dredge livers in flour with salt and pepper. Sauté livers on high heat.
- Add julienned onion slices and sauté until tender and translucent. Finish with Madeira to deglaze pan and butter to thicken sauce.
- If livers are to be cooked medium, remove from pan while onions cook.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.