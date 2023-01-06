This morning in the kitchen, we welcome back Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, making Chicken Livers Lyonnaise.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lg Onion, julienned
  • 1/2 cup Madeira
  • 2 cups chicken Livers
  • 1 cup Flour
  • Salt Pepper
  • 2 tbls Butter
  • 3 tbls Vegetable Oil

Directions:

  1. Add oil to hot sauté pan. Dredge livers in flour with salt and pepper. Sauté livers on high heat.
  2. Add julienned onion slices and sauté until tender and translucent. Finish with Madeira to deglaze pan and butter to thicken sauce.
  3. If livers are to be cooked medium, remove from pan while onions cook.

