In the Kitchen: Chicken Lajawab

Crave RI brought us Chef Siddhesh Vedak of Curry Kitchen to show us how to make their Chicken Lajawab.
Ingredients:
- 2 onions
- 1 tomato
- Cumin
- Star Anise
- Bay Leaf
- Cardamon
- 1 lb chicken
- 2 spoons coriander powder
- 1 spoon cumin powder
- 1 spoon red chili powder
- 1 small bowl yogurt
- 3 spoons ginger garlic paste
- 2 spoons Achari masala
- 1 spoon meat masala
- Lemon
Instructions:
- Marinate chicken
- Fry onions and tomatoes
- Add the marinated chicken
- Stir and cook
