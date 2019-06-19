Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Chicken Lajawab

Crave RI brought us Chef Siddhesh Vedak of Curry Kitchen to show us how to make their Chicken Lajawab.

Ingredients:

  • 2 onions
  • 1 tomato
  • Cumin
  • Star Anise
  • Bay Leaf
  • Cardamon
  • 1 lb chicken
  • 2 spoons coriander powder
  • 1 spoon cumin powder
  • 1 spoon red chili powder
  • 1 small bowl yogurt
  • 3 spoons ginger garlic paste
  • 2 spoons Achari masala
  • 1 spoon meat masala
  • Lemon

Instructions:

  1. Marinate chicken
  2. Fry onions and tomatoes
  3. Add the marinated chicken
  4. Stir and cook

