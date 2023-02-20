In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Chicken Cutlets.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
- Chopped Fresh parsley- as little or as much as desired
- 3/4 cup fresh shredded Parmesan cheese
- Lemon
- Shredded Mozzarella cheese
- Homemade gravy or Jared sauce
- Olive oil for frying
Instructions:
- You will need 4 containers/bowls same size.
- Place 1/2 cup milk in one
- 1/2 cup milk and two eggs in another/ beat well
- Bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese, mix well
- All purpose flour in one
- Heat up oil on med/med high to 360 on candy/ frying thermometer
- Pat sliced chicken dry.
- Dip in milk, then flour, then egg mixture and finally bread crumb mixture.
- Fry for approx two minutes on each side. Pace on paper towels to cool.
- Freeze well for easy lunch or dinner.
- Can be sliced and placed on a salad. Great warm or cold with fresh lemon or chicken parm sauce and melted cheese.
- Serve with fresh roasted vegetables for a great summer night dinner.
