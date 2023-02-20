In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Chicken Cutlets.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
  • Chopped Fresh parsley- as little or as much as desired
  • 3/4 cup fresh shredded Parmesan cheese
  • Lemon
  • Shredded Mozzarella cheese
  • Homemade gravy or Jared  sauce
  • Olive oil for frying

Instructions:

  1. You will need 4 containers/bowls same size.
  2. Place 1/2 cup milk in one
  3. 1/2 cup milk and two eggs in another/ beat well
  4. Bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese, mix well
  5. All purpose flour in one
  6. Heat up oil on med/med high to 360 on candy/ frying thermometer 
  7. Pat sliced chicken dry.
  8. Dip in milk, then flour, then egg mixture and finally bread crumb mixture.
  9. Fry for approx two minutes on each side. Pace on paper towels to cool.
  10. Freeze well for easy lunch or dinner.
  11. Can be sliced and placed on a salad. Great warm or cold with fresh lemon or chicken parm sauce and melted cheese.
  12. Serve with fresh roasted vegetables for a great summer night dinner.

