In the Kitchen: Chicken & Broccoli

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef/Co-Owner of Bella’s Italian Gourmet Deli, Jenny Chacon. She will be making a chicken and broccoli dish and has also brought lots of other dishes to showcase.

Ingredients:
  • 3 Skinless, boneless chicken Breasts. Cut into about 1 inch slivers
  • 1/3 cup Flour (used to dust chicken before sauteing.
  • 1/3 cup Olive oil
  • 3 Cups Broccoli Florets (blanched until bright green and set aside)
  • 3 cloves large garlic
  • ½ teaspoon Sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon granulated garlic powder
Directions:
  1. Boil 5 cups of water. Once water is boiling, place broccoli florets in pot until broccoli turns bright green and has cooked for 4 to 5 minutes.
  2. Remove from water and place in a bowl of ice water. Once cooled drain and set aside.
  3. Clean and cut chicken breast into 1 inch slivers or chucks, lightly toss chicken in flour and shake any excess off.
  4. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Fry chicken slivers in hot oil until chicken is no longer pink and has a nice golden color.
  5. Once cooked, move chicken to a large bowl and set aside. It is best to fry chicken in small handful batches. Don’t crowd chicken when frying.
  6. Combine cooked broccoli florets to fried chicken in the large bowl.
  7. In small pan sauté garlic cloves in about 3 spoons of olive oil, until light golden brown in color.
  8. Toss, Garlic oil and cloves, sea salt, granulated garlic powder and Black pepper.
  9. Toss and serve.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com