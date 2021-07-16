In the Kitchen: Chicken & Broccoli

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef/Co-Owner of Bella’s Italian Gourmet Deli, Jenny Chacon. She will be making a chicken and broccoli dish and has also brought lots of other dishes to showcase.
Ingredients:
- 3 Skinless, boneless chicken Breasts. Cut into about 1 inch slivers
- 1/3 cup Flour (used to dust chicken before sauteing.
- 1/3 cup Olive oil
- 3 Cups Broccoli Florets (blanched until bright green and set aside)
- 3 cloves large garlic
- ½ teaspoon Sea salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic powder
Directions:
- Boil 5 cups of water. Once water is boiling, place broccoli florets in pot until broccoli turns bright green and has cooked for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Remove from water and place in a bowl of ice water. Once cooled drain and set aside.
- Clean and cut chicken breast into 1 inch slivers or chucks, lightly toss chicken in flour and shake any excess off.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Fry chicken slivers in hot oil until chicken is no longer pink and has a nice golden color.
- Once cooked, move chicken to a large bowl and set aside. It is best to fry chicken in small handful batches. Don’t crowd chicken when frying.
- Combine cooked broccoli florets to fried chicken in the large bowl.
- In small pan sauté garlic cloves in about 3 spoons of olive oil, until light golden brown in color.
- Toss, Garlic oil and cloves, sea salt, granulated garlic powder and Black pepper.
- Toss and serve.
