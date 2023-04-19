In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Chicken & Broccoli Arancini.

Ingredients for Arancini:

  • 1 Arborio Rice, cooked with stock and minced onions
  • 1/2 Pulled Chicken
  • 1/4 Broccoli, minced
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons Chives
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Pepper

Ingredients for Breading:

  • 2 cups All Purpose Flour
  • 2 cups Whipped Eggs
  • 2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs

Ingredients for Frying:

  • 1/2 gallon Frying Oil

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients for Arancini and roll into golf ball size bites.
  2. Roll in flour, then eggs, then panko.
  3. Deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown and cooked through.

