In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Chicken & Broccoli Arancini.
Ingredients for Arancini:
- 1 Arborio Rice, cooked with stock and minced onions
- 1/2 Pulled Chicken
- 1/4 Broccoli, minced
- 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
- 2 Tablespoons Chives
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Pepper
Ingredients for Breading:
- 2 cups All Purpose Flour
- 2 cups Whipped Eggs
- 2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs
Ingredients for Frying:
- 1/2 gallon Frying Oil
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients for Arancini and roll into golf ball size bites.
- Roll in flour, then eggs, then panko.
- Deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown and cooked through.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.