In the Kitchen: Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chef & Owner Bob Antignano from Angelo’s Restaurant is here to share a recipe for Chicken Broccoli Alfredo!

Angelo’s Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Serves 4-6 People

Ingredients

1 lb of Pasta

20-24 oz of Angelo’s Alfredo Sauce

1 Head of Broccoli

¾ lb Chicken Tenders

Olive Oil

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

1. Bring 2 pots of salted water to a boil

2. Add one head of broccoli to one pot of boiling water to blanch for 3 minutes (set timer)

3. While broccoli is blanching, coat chicken tenders in oil and season to preference with salt and pepper

4. Then grill chicken tenders until thoroughly cooked through

5. When the 3 minute timer goes off, remove broccoli from water and immediately chill in cold water

6. Heat up Alfredo sauce in a medium size sauce pan until bubbling

7. Add pasta to second pot of boiling water and cook until al dente (approx. 8 min.)

8. Cut broccoli into florets and chop grilled chicken into smaller pieces

9. Add chopped grilled chicken and broccoli florets to Alfredo sauce

10. When pasta is al dente, drain and combine with the rest of the ingredients in sauce pan

11. Plate and enjoy

