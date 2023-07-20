We welcomed Chef Raul Ibarra from Saint Restaurant & Lounge to make us a chicken and fosilli pasta dish! This dish serves four people and takes 20 minutes to make.

Ingredients:

  • ½ pound of chicken, grilled and diced
  • 3 tbs of olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper ground
  • 1/2 cup of slivered sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup of red roasted peppers
  • 1/4 cup of chopped shallots
  • 1/4 cup of minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup vodka of white wine (optional)
  • 1 cup of Gorgonzola cheese
  • 1 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

  1. Boil pasta, Fusilli or penne to al dente. Keep aside
  2. In a large skillet add olive oil, heat and add shallots and garlic and cook for one minute until golden brown
  3. Add tomato, chicken, red rooster, pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes. Cook for two minutes.
  4. Deglaze pan with vodka or wine
  5. Add heavy cream, and cheese, and cook for five minutes over medium heat
  6. Add salt and pepper to taste and stir regularly until mixed well
  7. Add basil for garnish

