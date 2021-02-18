In the Kitchen: Chicha Morada Drinks

In the kitchen today, we welcome Corey Hayes, Food & Beverage Manager of Nomi Park, making a cocktail called Chicha Morada, as well as the mocktail version. Nomi Park is located at the Wayfinder Hotel in Newport.
Ingredients for the Cocktail:
- Pisco
- Chicha Morada
- Lime Juice
- Pineapple Juice
- Egg White
Ingredients for the Mocktail:
- Chicha Morada
- Soda Water
Please see the video above to see how it all comes together.
