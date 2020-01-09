In the Kitchen: Chi Kitchen Vegan Kimchi Pancakes

Founder Minnie Luong joins us in the kitchen this morning from Chi Kitchen Kimchi! She shares her recipe for Chi Kitchen Vegan Kimchi Pancakes.
Description: Crispy pan-fried spicy pancakes that are savory and healthy!
Prep Time: 5 Mins
Cook Time: 6 Mins
Total Time: 11 Mins
Ingredients:
½ cup rice flour
¼ cup all purpose flour
¼ tsp salt
Scant ¾ cup water approximate
1 cup vegan kimchi thinly sliced, juice reserved about 2 tbsp vegetable oil
1-2 scallions chopped
1-2 tsp toasted sesame seeds (optional)
Dipping Sauce:
1 scallion, finely chopped
2 Tbs. soy sauce
1 Tbs. rice vinegar
1 tsp. Asian sesame oil
1/2 tsp. granulated sugar
Kosher or sea salt
1 tsp Toasted sesame seeds
Make Dipping Sauce: Combine all ingredients into a bowl, mix with a whisk or fork and set aside.
Kimchi Pancake Instructions:
1. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together rice flour, all purpose flour and salt
2. Add enough water to kimchi juice so that you have ¾ cup total liquid.
3. Add liquid to dry ingredients. Stir until completely blended. Add kimchi and stir again until blended.
4. Coat skillet generously with oil and place over medium-high heat. Working in batches if needed, drop ¼ cupfuls of batter onto the skillet. You should get about 4 pancakes, each about 4 inches in diameter. Spread the batter
out a bit if needed. Add additional oil to the skillet between batches to keep the pan oiled.
5. Cook pancakes for 3 minutes, until lightly browned on the bottoms. Gently flip and cook another 3 minutes on the other sides.
6. Sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds, if using. Enjoy!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.