In the Kitchen: Chi Kitchen Vegan Kimchi Pancakes

Founder Minnie Luong joins us in the kitchen this morning from Chi Kitchen Kimchi! She shares her recipe for Chi Kitchen Vegan Kimchi Pancakes.

Description: Crispy pan-fried spicy pancakes that are savory and healthy!

Prep Time: 5 Mins

Cook Time: 6 Mins

Total Time: 11 Mins

Ingredients:

½ cup rice flour

¼ cup all purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

Scant ¾ cup water approximate

1 cup vegan kimchi thinly sliced, juice reserved about 2 tbsp vegetable oil

1-2 scallions chopped

1-2 tsp toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Dipping Sauce:

1 scallion, finely chopped

2 Tbs. soy sauce

1 Tbs. rice vinegar

1 tsp. Asian sesame oil

1/2 tsp. granulated sugar

Kosher or sea salt

1 tsp Toasted sesame seeds

Make Dipping Sauce: Combine all ingredients into a bowl, mix with a whisk or fork and set aside.

Kimchi Pancake Instructions:

1. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together rice flour, all purpose flour and salt

2. Add enough water to kimchi juice so that you have ¾ cup total liquid.

3. Add liquid to dry ingredients. Stir until completely blended. Add kimchi and stir again until blended.

4. Coat skillet generously with oil and place over medium-high heat. Working in batches if needed, drop ¼ cupfuls of batter onto the skillet. You should get about 4 pancakes, each about 4 inches in diameter. Spread the batter

out a bit if needed. Add additional oil to the skillet between batches to keep the pan oiled.

5. Cook pancakes for 3 minutes, until lightly browned on the bottoms. Gently flip and cook another 3 minutes on the other sides.

6. Sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds, if using. Enjoy!

