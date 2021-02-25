In the Kitchen: Chef Tyler’s Anchor Bay Clam Chowder

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Tyler Hamel from Anchor Bay at Greenwich making his Clam Chowder.
Ingredients:
- 3 thick slices bacon, chopped
- 1/2 cups white onion
- 1/2 cup celery
- 1/2 Stick unsalted butter
- 2 Bay leaves
- White pepper
- 2 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 tbsp clam base
- 1 tbsp chicken base
- 1/2 cup dry sherry
- 1 – 8 oz bottle clam juice
- 6 oz minced ocean clams
- 10 oz chopped clams
- 1/2 tsp fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 1 1/2 tsp herbes de provence
- 1 ½ tsp fresh chopped dill
- 1 lb red bliss potatoes, diced
- 3 tbsp corn starch
- Dill Sprig
Directions:
- Add bacon to heavy bottom pot on medium heat, cook until crispy.
- Remove bacon from pan and set aside, leaving fat on the bottom.
- Melt butter in pot.
- Add chopped onion, chopped celery, sauté until onions are translucent.
- Deglaze the pan with sherry.
- Add clam base and chicken base, mix with wooden spoon scraping up brown bits let simmer for a few minutes.
- Add clam juice, minced ocean clams, chopped thyme, granulated garlic, herbes de provence. Let simmer 10 minutes.
- Add heavy cream.
- Blend chowder using hand blender until smooth.
- Add diced potatoes chopped clams, half the cooked bacon, bay leaves and fresh chopped dill.
- Let chowder simmer on low for 40-50 minutes until potatoes are cooked, season with white pepper to taste. *Be sure to occasionally stir chowder so it does not stick to the bottom of the pot and burn.
- Mix corn starch with 4 tbsp of cold water until completely dissolved, slowly whisk into chowder until thickened *repeat this step if you would like it thicker, if too thick add more half and half*
- Serve in a bowl and garnish with chopped chives and bacon crumbles.
