In the Kitchen: Chef Tyler's Anchor Bay Clam Chowder

In the Kitchen

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Tyler Hamel from Anchor Bay at Greenwich making his Clam Chowder.

Ingredients:
  • 3 thick slices bacon, chopped
  • 1/2 cups white onion
  • 1/2 cup celery
  • 1/2 Stick unsalted butter
  • 2 Bay leaves
  • White pepper
  • 2 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tbsp clam base
  • 1 tbsp chicken base
  • 1/2 cup dry sherry
  • 1 – 8 oz bottle clam juice
  • 6 oz minced ocean clams
  • 10 oz chopped clams
  • 1/2 tsp fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1 tsp granulated garlic
  • 1 1/2 tsp herbes de provence
  • 1 ½ tsp fresh chopped dill
  • 1 lb red bliss potatoes, diced
  • 3 tbsp corn starch
  • Dill Sprig
Directions:
  1. Add bacon to heavy bottom pot on medium heat, cook until crispy.
  2. Remove bacon from pan and set aside, leaving fat on the bottom.
  3. Melt butter in pot.
  4. Add chopped onion, chopped celery, sauté until onions are translucent.
  5. Deglaze the pan with sherry.
  6. Add clam base and chicken base, mix with wooden spoon scraping up brown bits let simmer for a few minutes.
  7. Add clam juice, minced ocean clams, chopped thyme, granulated garlic, herbes de provence. Let simmer 10 minutes.
  8. Add heavy cream.
  9. Blend chowder using hand blender until smooth.
  10. Add diced potatoes chopped clams, half the cooked bacon, bay leaves and fresh chopped dill.
  11. Let chowder simmer on low for 40-50 minutes until potatoes are cooked, season with white pepper to taste. *Be sure to occasionally stir chowder so it does not stick to the bottom of the pot and burn.
  12. Mix corn starch with 4 tbsp of cold water until completely dissolved, slowly whisk into chowder until thickened *repeat this step if you would like it thicker, if too thick add more half and half*
  13. Serve in a bowl and garnish with chopped chives and bacon crumbles.

