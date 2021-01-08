In the Kitchen: Chef Eli’s Shrimp & Grits

Today, Hope & Main brings us Chef Eli Dunn making Chef Eli’s Shrimp & Grits. His own restaurant, Eli’s Kitchen, has recently closed but he is excited to begin working with Hope & Main.

Ingredients for Shrimp:
  • 1 lb Gulf Shrimp (peel and set aside shells)
  • 1 tsp Creole Spice
Ingredients and Directions for Shrimp Stock:
  • 2 tbsp canola oil
  • 2 oz. bacon diced
  • 2 oz. Andouille sausage diced
  • ¼ cup finely diced onion
  • 2 tbsp cup finely diced bell pepper
  • 2 tbsp cup finely diced celery
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 1.5 cups shrimp shells
  • 3 cups cups water
  • 2 tbsp white wine
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 sprig of thyme
  • 1 T hot sauce
  • ½ tsp sugar
  • salt & pepper
  1. Heat canola oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.  
  2. Add bacon and Andouille and cook through. 
  3. Remove with a slotted spoon and reserve for later.  
  4. Add “trinity” and garlic and cook until soft, about ten minutes.  
  5. Add shrimp shells and cook until shells turn hot pink.  
  6. Add water, wine, lemon juice, thyme, bay leaf, hot sauce and sugar and simmer for thirty minutes or until reduced by half.
  7. Season to taste with salt and pepper. 
Ingredients and Directions for White Corn Grits:
  • 5 cups water
  • 1 cup white corn grits
  • 4 oz mascarpone
  • 4 oz butter cut into chunks
  • kosher salt
  1. Bring water to a boil in a heavy bottom saucepan.  
  2. Add salt and slowly whisk in the grits.  
  3. Turn heat down to low and cook stirring often for a half an hour.  
  4. Whisk in mascarpone and butter until fully incorporated.  
  5. Season to taste with salt.  
  6. Keep warm.
Directions to Cook and Assemble the Dish:
  1. Heat up canola oil in pan over medium-high heat.  
  2. Season peeled shrimp with creole spice.   
  3. Carefully drop shrimp in hot oil and cook half way on one side.  
  4. Turn shrimp over and lower heat to medium.  
  5. Add ½ cup shrimp stock and reserved bacon and andouille bits.  
  6. Add 2 tbsp butter reduce sauce by half.  
  7. Remove shrimp if necessary during this step to prevent overcooking.  
  8. When the sauce is the right consistency remove from heat.  
  9. To plate: ladle 4 oz. grits into a shallow bowl and make a well in the center.  
  10. Top the grits with the shrimp and spoon the sauce over the top. 

