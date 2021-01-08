In the Kitchen: Chef Eli’s Shrimp & Grits

Today, Hope & Main brings us Chef Eli Dunn making Chef Eli’s Shrimp & Grits. His own restaurant, Eli’s Kitchen, has recently closed but he is excited to begin working with Hope & Main.
Ingredients for Shrimp:
- 1 lb Gulf Shrimp (peel and set aside shells)
- 1 tsp Creole Spice
Ingredients and Directions for Shrimp Stock:
- 2 tbsp canola oil
- 2 oz. bacon diced
- 2 oz. Andouille sausage diced
- ¼ cup finely diced onion
- 2 tbsp cup finely diced bell pepper
- 2 tbsp cup finely diced celery
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1.5 cups shrimp shells
- 3 cups cups water
- 2 tbsp white wine
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 sprig of thyme
- 1 T hot sauce
- ½ tsp sugar
- salt & pepper
- Heat canola oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
- Add bacon and Andouille and cook through.
- Remove with a slotted spoon and reserve for later.
- Add “trinity” and garlic and cook until soft, about ten minutes.
- Add shrimp shells and cook until shells turn hot pink.
- Add water, wine, lemon juice, thyme, bay leaf, hot sauce and sugar and simmer for thirty minutes or until reduced by half.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Ingredients and Directions for White Corn Grits:
- 5 cups water
- 1 cup white corn grits
- 4 oz mascarpone
- 4 oz butter cut into chunks
- kosher salt
- Bring water to a boil in a heavy bottom saucepan.
- Add salt and slowly whisk in the grits.
- Turn heat down to low and cook stirring often for a half an hour.
- Whisk in mascarpone and butter until fully incorporated.
- Season to taste with salt.
- Keep warm.
Directions to Cook and Assemble the Dish:
- Heat up canola oil in pan over medium-high heat.
- Season peeled shrimp with creole spice.
- Carefully drop shrimp in hot oil and cook half way on one side.
- Turn shrimp over and lower heat to medium.
- Add ½ cup shrimp stock and reserved bacon and andouille bits.
- Add 2 tbsp butter reduce sauce by half.
- Remove shrimp if necessary during this step to prevent overcooking.
- When the sauce is the right consistency remove from heat.
- To plate: ladle 4 oz. grits into a shallow bowl and make a well in the center.
- Top the grits with the shrimp and spoon the sauce over the top.
