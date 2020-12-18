In the Kitchen: Cheeto Pimento Cheese Balls

In the kitchen today, we welcome Jonathan Beres from Tilly’s making Cheeto Pimento Cheese Balls. This dish is mini pimento cheese balls rolled in crushed crunchy Cheetos served with saltine crackers and pickled cauliflower.

