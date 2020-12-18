In the Kitchen: Cheeto Pimento Cheese Balls

In the kitchen today, we welcome Jonathan Beres from Tilly’s making Cheeto Pimento Cheese Balls. This dish is mini pimento cheese balls rolled in crushed crunchy Cheetos served with saltine crackers and pickled cauliflower.
Ingredients:
- 32 oz thick cut shredded Cabot Cheddar
- 8 oz chopped pimento peppers
- 4oz cream cheese
- 4oz Duke’s mayo
- 6 dashes favorite hot sauce
- 1 bunch scallions (small chop)
- 1 oz sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- Season with salt to taste
- 2 cups smashed crunchy Cheetos (smashed)
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients (except the Cheeto crumbs!) in bowl with a wooden spoon or Kitchen Aid mixer with the paddle attachment until everything is thoroughly combined. (about 3 minutes)
- Add a pinch of salt, mix for one minute. Taste for desired seasoning.
- Then form into small 1.5 oz balls.
- In a separate bowl, roll cheese balls in the Cheeto crumbs until no more pimento cheese is showing.
- Serve immediately.
- If your serving at a later time you can make your cheese balls and refrigerate them until your going to plate them, then roll them in your Cheeto crumbs before serving. Make sure to keep any Cheeto crumbs that aren’t being used immediately, in an airtight container so they don’t go stale. If some some strange reason they all don’t get eaten smash them between two pieces of grilled bread for a delicious grilled cheese!
