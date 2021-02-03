In the Kitchen: Cheesy Pull Apart Sloppy Joe Sliders

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us this morning in the kitchen making Cheesy Pull Apart Sloppy Joe Sliders.

Ingredients:
  • 2 lbs Ground Beef
  • 1 Green Pepper, small dice
  • 1/2 Large Onion, small dice
  • 1 cloves Garlic
  • 1 Jalapeno, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups Ketchup
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste
  • 2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon Dry Mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon Paprika
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter
  • 6 Chopped Scallions
  • 6 – 8 slices Cheddar
  • 12 – 16 Hawaiian Rolls

Topping: (optional) – Garlic Herb Butter

Directions:
  1. In a 4qt. sauce pot, saute peppers, garlic and onion until translucent.
  2. Add meat and sauté until browned and cooked through.
  3. Drain fat and add ketchup, Worcestershire, paste, sugar, mustard, paprika, salt and butter.
  4. Cook on low heat until all bound together.
  5. Add scallions and reserve.
  6. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  7. Lightly toast buns, add a layer of cheese to the bottom, top with sloppy joe mix, add another layer of cheese on top and then place top buns on.
  8. Brush buns with garlic herb butter (optional) and bake until melted.

