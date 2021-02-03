In the Kitchen: Cheesy Pull Apart Sloppy Joe Sliders

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us this morning in the kitchen making Cheesy Pull Apart Sloppy Joe Sliders.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Ground Beef
- 1 Green Pepper, small dice
- 1/2 Large Onion, small dice
- 1 cloves Garlic
- 1 Jalapeno, minced
- 1 1/2 cups Ketchup
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste
- 2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon Dry Mustard
- 1 Tablespoon Paprika
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
- 6 Chopped Scallions
- 6 – 8 slices Cheddar
- 12 – 16 Hawaiian Rolls
Topping: (optional) – Garlic Herb Butter
Directions:
- In a 4qt. sauce pot, saute peppers, garlic and onion until translucent.
- Add meat and sauté until browned and cooked through.
- Drain fat and add ketchup, Worcestershire, paste, sugar, mustard, paprika, salt and butter.
- Cook on low heat until all bound together.
- Add scallions and reserve.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Lightly toast buns, add a layer of cheese to the bottom, top with sloppy joe mix, add another layer of cheese on top and then place top buns on.
- Brush buns with garlic herb butter (optional) and bake until melted.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.