In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a cheesy creamed corn casserole. This recipe should take about 30 minutes and serve 6-8.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Corn, fresh off the cob
  • 1/2 cup Onions, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Bacon, chopped
  • 2 cups Heavy Cream
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan
  • 1/2 cup Asiago
  • 2 Tablespoons Blue Cheese
  • 1/2 cup Bread Crumbs (Thyme, butter, parmesan)
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. In a large saute pan add oil and sauté onions and bacon.
  2. Add corn and sauté.
  3. Add cream, bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Add cheese, top with bread crumbs and bake until crispy.

