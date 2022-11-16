In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a cheesy creamed corn casserole. This recipe should take about 30 minutes and serve 6-8.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Corn, fresh off the cob
- 1/2 cup Onions, chopped
- 1/2 cup Bacon, chopped
- 2 cups Heavy Cream
- 1/2 cup Parmesan
- 1/2 cup Asiago
- 2 Tablespoons Blue Cheese
- 1/2 cup Bread Crumbs (Thyme, butter, parmesan)
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
Directions:
- In a large saute pan add oil and sauté onions and bacon.
- Add corn and sauté.
- Add cream, bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add cheese, top with bread crumbs and bake until crispy.
