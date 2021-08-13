In the Kitchen: Cheesy Crab Dip

This morning in the kitchen we welcomed Saje kitchen in Providence.

Co-Owner Ethan Jaffee made a delicious Cheesy Crab Dip.

Cheesy Crab Dip Recipe

8oz of crab

8 oz cream cheese

1/2 cup shredded cheddar

Zest of one lemon

Juice of two lemons (4 tablespoons)

1/4 cup of Mayo

1/3 cup of ricotta

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire

1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon of tabasco sauce

1 teaspoon of old bay

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1/4 cup of finely chopped parsley

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon of chives

1 loave of French baguette

2tbs butter

Pinch of salt

If baking, preheat oven to 350. Fold all ingredients in a large bowl except chives, Parmesan, bread, butter. Make ingredients are well incorporated and fold gently as to not break up the crab chicks too much. Reserve a small amount of the shredded cheddar. Transfer to an oven-safe dish and spread smoothly. Top with remaining cheddar cheese and Parmesan and coat evenly. Transfer to oven and cook for about 30 minutes or until cheese on top is brown and bubbly. While crab dip is baking, slice the baguette into 1/2 inch thick pieces and spread a little butter on each side. Heat pan to medium/ high heat and toast bread for about 2 minutes per side or until golden. Transfer to a side plate.

Once crab dip is finished, garnish with chives and parsley, serve with toasted butter baguette pieces, lemon wedges.