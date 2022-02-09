In the Kitchen: Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us today in the kitchen making a great game day food, Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Casserole.

Ingredients:
  • 2 lbs Chicken, cooked, pulled
  • 1 lb Cream Cheese
  • 1 cup Buffalo Sauce
  • 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1 cup Rice, cooked
  • 1 cup Black Beans, canned, drained
  • 2 Corn on the cob, removed, cooked
  • 2 Celery Stalk, washed, cut small dice
  • 1 Carrot, small size, peeled, cut into small dice, cooked
  • 1 Plum Tomato, outside only, small dice
  • 1/4 Small bunch parsley, chopped
  • 1 cup Cheddar Cheese
  • 1/4 cup Bleu Cheese
  • 6 Scallions, cut small
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
  1. Combine buffalo sauce heavy cream and cream cheese in a small pot.
  2. Melt over low heat.
  3. Combine with chicken, corn, celery, tomato, carrot, rice, beans and parsley.
  4. Place in a casserole dish, top with cheddar, bleu cheese and bake for 20 minutes at 425 or until melted.
  5. Remove and top with scallions.

