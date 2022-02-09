In the Kitchen: Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us today in the kitchen making a great game day food, Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Casserole.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Chicken, cooked, pulled
- 1 lb Cream Cheese
- 1 cup Buffalo Sauce
- 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
- 1 cup Rice, cooked
- 1 cup Black Beans, canned, drained
- 2 Corn on the cob, removed, cooked
- 2 Celery Stalk, washed, cut small dice
- 1 Carrot, small size, peeled, cut into small dice, cooked
- 1 Plum Tomato, outside only, small dice
- 1/4 Small bunch parsley, chopped
- 1 cup Cheddar Cheese
- 1/4 cup Bleu Cheese
- 6 Scallions, cut small
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Combine buffalo sauce heavy cream and cream cheese in a small pot.
- Melt over low heat.
- Combine with chicken, corn, celery, tomato, carrot, rice, beans and parsley.
- Place in a casserole dish, top with cheddar, bleu cheese and bake for 20 minutes at 425 or until melted.
- Remove and top with scallions.
