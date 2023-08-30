In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Cheeseburger Kabobs. This recipe should serve 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Ground Beef, 80/20
- 1/2 cup Cheddar, diced
- 1 Red Onion, large dice
- 1 Pickle, large dice
- 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes
- 3 strips Bacon, diced
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
- Mix beef with cheddar, Worcestershire, salt and pepper.
- Form into small meatballs.
- Skewer kabobs with bacon, onion, pickle tomato and burger bites.
- Serve with dipping sauce.
