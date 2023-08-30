In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Cheeseburger Kabobs. This recipe should serve 4-6.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Ground Beef, 80/20
  • 1/2 cup Cheddar, diced
  • 1 Red Onion, large dice
  • 1 Pickle, large dice
  • 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes
  • 3 strips Bacon, diced
  • 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper

Directions:

  1. Mix beef with cheddar, Worcestershire, salt and pepper.
  2. Form into small meatballs.
  3. Skewer kabobs with bacon, onion, pickle tomato and burger bites.
  4. Serve with dipping sauce.

