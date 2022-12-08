In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and Owner of Anna’s Vesuviano mobile pizza truck, Anthony Giordano, making a cheese wood-fired pizza. Pizza has always been Anthony’s passion and he named his food truck business after his grandmother Anna.
Ingredients:
- Pecorino Romano Cheese
- Kale Pesto
- Oven Dried Tomatoes
- Fresh Mozzarella
- Marinated Onions
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.