In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and Owner of Anna’s Vesuviano mobile pizza truck, Anthony Giordano, making a cheese wood-fired pizza. Pizza has always been Anthony’s passion and he named his food truck business after his grandmother Anna.

Ingredients:

  • Pecorino Romano Cheese
  • Kale Pesto
  • Oven Dried Tomatoes
  • Fresh Mozzarella
  • Marinated Onions

