In the Kitchen: Charred Broccoli and Cheese Dip

Nick Rabar joins on on Christmas Day with his recipe for Charred Broccoli & Cheese Dip!

Serves: 8 – 10 Recipe Time: 25 minutes Ingredients: 1 head Broccoli with Stems, Roasted, cut small 1 head Broccoli Rabe, Roasted, cut small 1/4 ea. White Onion, medium dice, sautéed 3ea. Garlic Cloves, minced, sautéed 2 cups Heavy Cream, reduced to thicken 1 cup Provolone Cheese, shredded 1 Tablespoon Parmesan, grated 1 Tablespoon Oregano, minced 1/2 teaspoon Cumin, ground 1/2 teaspoon Paprika, ground 1 pinch Kosher Salt 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil As Needed Flour Tortillas, grilled Directions: Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Season broccoli and rabe with olive oil and salt. Roast until cooked and charred. Remove from oven and course chop. In a sauce pan saute onion and garlic in olive oil. Once translucent add cream a reduce until thickened. Add provolone, oregano, cumin, paprika and pinch of salt. Mix in broccoli and place in an oven safe baking dish. Top with parmesan and bake until au gratin (browned on top). Serve with warm grilled flour tortillas.

