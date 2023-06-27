In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Sarah from Rustic Board Grazing showing us how to make a Charcuterie Board.
Ingredients:
- Manchego Cheese
- Brie Cheese
- Cheddar Cheese
- Roasted Red Pepper Whipped Feta
- Prosciutto
- Peppered Salami
- Olives
- Grapes
- Fig Jam
- Dried Apricots
- Nuts
- Honey
Directions:
- Slice cheeses
- Place cheeses on the board, followed by the charcuterie
- Place Jam and Honey on the board
- Fill in spaces with fruit, dried fruit, nuts
