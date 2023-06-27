In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Sarah from Rustic Board Grazing showing us how to make a Charcuterie Board.

Ingredients:

  • Manchego Cheese
  • Brie Cheese
  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Roasted Red Pepper Whipped Feta
  • Prosciutto
  • Peppered Salami
  • Olives
  • Grapes
  • Fig Jam
  • Dried Apricots
  • Nuts
  • Honey

Directions:

  1. Slice cheeses
  2. Place cheeses on the board, followed by the charcuterie
  3. Place Jam and Honey on the board
  4. Fill in spaces with fruit, dried fruit, nuts

