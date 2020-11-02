In the Kitchen: Chai Spice Pumpkin Pie

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jennifer Luxmoore from Sin making Chai Spice Pumpkin Pie. It is a spicy new take on the traditional Thanksgiving pie.

Ingredients:

15 oz Pumpkin

14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk

2 egg yolk

4 oz cream

1 tsp Cinnamon

½ tsp cardamom

½ tsp ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp cloves

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

1 prepared pie crust

Directions:

Mix Pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, egg yolk and cream with a whisk. Stir in spices. Rest (optional – best to let set and combine for at least 1 hour in fridge and up to 24 hours) Pour into crust. Bake at 325 for 40 minutes until mostly set. Cool and enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

