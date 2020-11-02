In the Kitchen: Chai Spice Pumpkin Pie

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jennifer Luxmoore from Sin making Chai Spice Pumpkin Pie. It is a spicy new take on the traditional Thanksgiving pie.
Ingredients:
- 15 oz Pumpkin
- 14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
- 2 egg yolk
- 4 oz cream
- 1 tsp Cinnamon
- ½ tsp cardamom
- ½ tsp ginger
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- ¼ tsp cloves
- ¼ tsp allspice
- ¼ tsp salt
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
- 1 prepared pie crust
Directions:
- Mix Pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, egg yolk and cream with a whisk.
- Stir in spices.
- Rest (optional – best to let set and combine for at least 1 hour in fridge and up to 24 hours)
- Pour into crust.
- Bake at 325 for 40 minutes until mostly set.
- Cool and enjoy!
