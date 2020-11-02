In the Kitchen: Chai Spice Pumpkin Pie

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jennifer Luxmoore from Sin making Chai Spice Pumpkin Pie. It is a spicy new take on the traditional Thanksgiving pie.

Ingredients:
  • 15 oz Pumpkin
  • 14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 2 egg yolk
  • 4 oz cream
  • 1 tsp Cinnamon
  • ½ tsp cardamom
  • ½ tsp ginger
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp cloves
  • ¼ tsp allspice
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper
  • 1 prepared pie crust
Directions:
  1. Mix Pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, egg yolk and cream with a whisk.
  2. Stir in spices.
  3. Rest (optional – best to let set and combine for at least 1 hour in fridge and up to 24 hours)
  4. Pour into crust.
  5. Bake at 325 for 40 minutes until mostly set.
  6. Cool and enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams