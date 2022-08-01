Today in the kitchen we welcome Chef Encalada from Ceviches by Divino making Ceviche en ají amarillo.

Ingredients:

  • Corvina fish 
  • Salt 
  • Garlic paste 
  • Cilantro
  • Lime juice 
  • Fish broth 
  • Peruvian aji limo chili 
  • Peruvian yellow pepper sauce 
  • Red onion 
  • Sweet potato purée 
  • Peruvian giant corn

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.