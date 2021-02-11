In the Kitchen: Cedar Plank Salmon

The Breachway Grill joins us today in the kitchen as Executive Chef/Owner Craig Marr shows us how to make Cedar Plank Salmon, which is grilled salmon with fresh smoked herb rub.

Ingredients:

Salmon 8oz

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup Dijon mustard

Directions:

Mix the brown sugar and mustard together to make a smooth liquid. Start with 8oz piece of Salmon. (We prefer Faroe Island salmon) Season with salt and pepper and grill until ¾ cooked. Place in 350-degree oven for approximately 10 minutes on a presoaked plank of cedar. Remove from oven and top the salmon with the brown sugar and mustard glaze. If you have a gas burner stove, place the cedar plank with the salmon on top of an open flame until the plank starts to glow around the edges and starts to smoke. After about a minute turn gas off and remove the salmon with tongs and place on plate. Don’t worry if you don’t have a gas top burner, this step just adds a little smokier flavor. You can just glaze the salmon in oven and serve directly from the oven.

Serve with your choice of rice and vegetable