In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Zooma making Cavatelli salsiccia e friarelle, otherwise known as pasta with sausage and broccoli.
Ingredients:
- 320 g Zooma fresh pasta house made cavatelli
- 500 g Friarelle (rapini/broccoli rabe)
- 2 Italian sausage
- 1 Garlic
- 1/2 glass white wine
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Salt
- Red pepper
Directions:
- Blanche the friarelle (or broccoli rabe), strain and keep to one side.
- Now, get a pan of salted water on a rolling boil in preparation for the pasta cooking.
- Next job is to get the sausage meat, which you have removed from the sausage skins and make it into small balls.
- Take a frying pan and add the extra virgin olive oil to it.
- Heat it on a medium heat.
- Add the sausage balls to the oil and fry until golden.
- When they are done, place them on a plate covered with kitchen paper to soak up any excess oil.
- Now, reduce the heat of the oil in the frying pan and add the garlic cloves, peeled. Allow them to go golden.
- Drop the pasta into the water and cook until al dente.
- Add the red pepper flakes and wine to the frying pan and now add the sausage balls and broccoli back in.
- Mix together and turn the heat off.
- Add the tsp of sea salt.
- Once the pasta is al dente, strain it and add it to the frying pan with the sausage and broccoli.
- Put the heat up to high and heat the sauce and pasta together for a minute.
- Serve with parmesan.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.