In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Zooma making Cavatelli salsiccia e friarelle, otherwise known as pasta with sausage and broccoli.

Ingredients:

  • 320 g Zooma fresh pasta house made cavatelli
  • 500 g Friarelle (rapini/broccoli rabe)
  • 2 Italian sausage
  • 1 Garlic
  • 1/2 glass white wine
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • Red pepper

Directions:

  1. Blanche the friarelle (or broccoli rabe), strain and keep to one side.
  2. Now, get a pan of salted water on a rolling boil in preparation for the pasta cooking.
  3. Next job is to get the sausage meat, which you have removed from the sausage skins and make it into small balls.
  4. Take a frying pan and add the extra virgin olive oil to it.
  5. Heat it on a medium heat.
  6. Add the sausage balls to the oil and fry until golden.
  7. When they are done, place them on a plate covered with kitchen paper to soak up any excess oil.
  8. Now, reduce the heat of the oil in the frying pan and add the garlic cloves, peeled. Allow them to go golden.
  9. Drop the pasta into the water and cook until al dente.
  10. Add the red pepper flakes and wine to the frying pan and now add the sausage balls and broccoli back in.
  11. Mix together and turn the heat off.
  12. Add the tsp of sea salt.
  13. Once the pasta is al dente, strain it and add it to the frying pan with the sausage and broccoli.
  14. Put the heat up to high and heat the sauce and pasta together for a minute.
  15. Serve with parmesan.

