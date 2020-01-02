In the Kitchen: Cauliflower Tacos

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here with a delicious, healthy recipe to kick off 2020!

Cauliflower Tacos with Black Bean Pico & Guacamole Recipe

Time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 – 6 Ingredients: 1head Cauliflower, chopped small 1cloves Garlic, minced 2 Tablespoons Onion, minced 1 – 2 Tablespoon Taco Seasoning 1small can Black Beans, drained 2 ears Corn, removed from cob, steamed 1ea. Plum Tomato, small dice 1/4 ea. Red Onion, minced 20 leaves Cilantro, course chopped 1 – 2 each Limes, juiced As Needed Guacamole 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil As Needed Kosher Salt 6 – 8ea. Soft Flour Tortillas Directions: In a sauté pan over medium – high heat add oil and sauce onions, garlic and cauliflower until cooked. Season with taco seasoning, reserve. In a small mixing bowl mix beans, corn, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime. Season with salt. In a sauté pan (or warm oven) warm tortillas, add cauliflower, pico, guacamole

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

