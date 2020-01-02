Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Cauliflower Tacos

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here with a delicious, healthy recipe to kick off 2020!

Cauliflower Tacos with Black Bean Pico & Guacamole Recipe

Time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 – 6 Ingredients: 1head Cauliflower, chopped small 1cloves Garlic, minced 2 Tablespoons Onion, minced 1 – 2 Tablespoon Taco Seasoning 1small can Black Beans, drained 2 ears Corn, removed from cob, steamed 1ea. Plum Tomato, small dice 1/4 ea. Red Onion, minced 20 leaves Cilantro, course chopped 1 – 2 each Limes, juiced As Needed Guacamole 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil As Needed Kosher Salt 6 – 8ea. Soft Flour Tortillas Directions: In a sauté pan over medium – high heat add oil and sauce onions, garlic and cauliflower until cooked. Season with taco seasoning, reserve. In a small mixing bowl mix beans, corn, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime. Season with salt. In a sauté pan (or warm oven) warm tortillas, add cauliflower, pico, guacamole

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com