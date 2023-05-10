In the kitchen today we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Cast Iron Pan Focaccia.

Ingredients:

  • 1 16oz. Pizza Dough
  • 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes
  • 2 Shallots, sliced, caramelized
  • 2 cloves Garlic, chopped
  • 2 sprigs Rosemary, chopped
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Parsley, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Oil cast iron pan and place dough inside.
  2. Push cherry tomatoes into the dough and top with caramelized shallots and a little more olive oil.
  3. Bake until golden brown on top and cooked through.
  4. Top with garlic, rosemary and parsley oil (mixed)

