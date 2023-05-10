In the kitchen today we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Cast Iron Pan Focaccia.
Ingredients:
- 1 16oz. Pizza Dough
- 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes
- 2 Shallots, sliced, caramelized
- 2 cloves Garlic, chopped
- 2 sprigs Rosemary, chopped
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Parsley, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Oil cast iron pan and place dough inside.
- Push cherry tomatoes into the dough and top with caramelized shallots and a little more olive oil.
- Bake until golden brown on top and cooked through.
- Top with garlic, rosemary and parsley oil (mixed)
