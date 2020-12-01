In the Kitchen: Cast Iron Baked Winter Berry Cobbler

In the kitchen today, we welcome General Manager/Chef Phil Santomaro from The Preserve Sporting Club in Richmond RI, making Le Creuset Cast Iron Baked Winter Berry Cobbler with Bourbon Caramel.
Ingredients for Cast Iron Baked Winter Berry Cobbler Filling:
- 6 oz. Raspberry
- 6 oz. Blackberry
- 6 oz. Blueberry
- 1 lb. Strawberry (greens removed)
- ¼ cup of Sugar
- 4 tbsp Lemon Juice
- 2 tbsp Corn Starch
Ingredients for Cast Iron Baked Winter Berry Cobbler Topping:
- 1 ½ cup All-Purpose Flour
- 1/3 cup Sugar
- 3/8 cup Cold Butter
- 1 ½ tsp Baking Powder
- ¼ tsp Salt
- ½ cup Cold Milk
Directions for Cast Iron Baked Winter Berry Cobbler:
- Preheat oven to 350, then butter the inside of your Le Creuset Heritage Pie Dish.
- In a large bowl, whisk the sugar, lemon, and cornstarch together. Then toss whole berries with mixture and let them macerate for at least 10 minutes before baking.
- Next whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Using your hands mash the butter into the dry mix until it resembles pea sized crumbs.
- Place the mixture in a mixer with a paddle attachment, on low speed slowly pour the buttermilk in until fully combined.
- Pour the berry mixture into your buttered Le Creuset Heritage Pie Dish then top with medium sized dollops of dough until the top is mostly covered.
- Bake for 45-55 minutes, or until golden brown and biscuit topping is cooked through. Use the toothpick test to ensure a cooked through topping. Let cool for at least 10 minutes.
Ingredients for Bourbon Caramel:
- 2 1/8 cups Sugar
- 3/8 cup Water
- 1 cup Cream
- 3/8 cup Bourbon
Directions for Bourbon Caramel:
- Heat the sugar and water on medium heat, gently swirling pan until a deep amber color is reached.
- Turn off the burner and remove the pot from heat.
- Gently whisk the sugar mixture while slowly adding the cream.
- Add the bourbon and salt to the caramel then place the pot back on the burner and whisk for another minute.
- Let caramel cool for at least 5-10 minutes before serving.
