Today we welcome back Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Carrot Cake Cupcakes.

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups all purpose flour (or gluten free flour)
  • 1-1/4 cups granulated sugar (or swerve-equal amounts)
  • 1-1/2 t. Baking Soda and cinnamon
  • 1/4 t. Salt
  • 2/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs (slightly beaten)
  • 1 can crushed pineapple (drained)
  • 2-4oz. Jars of baby carrot food
  • 2 shredded or chopped peaked carrot
  • 2/3 cup coconut
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1/2 cup raisins (golden or regular
  • (Feel free to delete any of the last 3 ingredients. Personal preference. And won’t affect recipe results)

Directions:

  1. Mix until well blended. Pour into two greased 8” round cake pans or lined cupcake tins (makes 12 jumbo)
  2. Pre-heat oven 350. Bake until golden brown (cakes approx. 40 Minutes…cupcakes approx. 25 minutes)

Ingredients for Cream Cheese Frosting:

  • 1/2 cup softened salted butter
  • 1-8oz package cream cheese
  • 2 T. Pure vanilla
  • 4 cups 6x or 10x confectioners sugar

Directions for Cream Cheese Frosting:

  1. Beat all together adding very little water until desired consistency.

