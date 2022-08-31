Today we welcome back Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Carrot Cake Cupcakes.
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups all purpose flour (or gluten free flour)
- 1-1/4 cups granulated sugar (or swerve-equal amounts)
- 1-1/2 t. Baking Soda and cinnamon
- 1/4 t. Salt
- 2/3 cup vegetable oil
- 2 large eggs (slightly beaten)
- 1 can crushed pineapple (drained)
- 2-4oz. Jars of baby carrot food
- 2 shredded or chopped peaked carrot
- 2/3 cup coconut
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/2 cup raisins (golden or regular
- (Feel free to delete any of the last 3 ingredients. Personal preference. And won’t affect recipe results)
Directions:
- Mix until well blended. Pour into two greased 8” round cake pans or lined cupcake tins (makes 12 jumbo)
- Pre-heat oven 350. Bake until golden brown (cakes approx. 40 Minutes…cupcakes approx. 25 minutes)
Ingredients for Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 1/2 cup softened salted butter
- 1-8oz package cream cheese
- 2 T. Pure vanilla
- 4 cups 6x or 10x confectioners sugar
Directions for Cream Cheese Frosting:
- Beat all together adding very little water until desired consistency.
