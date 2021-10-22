In the Kitchen: Carolina Cuban Sandwich

Chef Todd Camp from Huck’s Filling Station joined us today in the kitchen making their Carolina Cuban Sandwich. It is smoked pulled pork, tasso ham, house mustard, cheddar cheese, bread & butter pickles and onions on a soft baguette.

Ingredients:
  • 1 cup         Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 2/3 cup      Yellow Mustard
  • 1/2 cup      Sugar
  • 2 tsp          Chili Powder
  • 1 tsp          White Pepper
  • 1 tsp          Freshly Ground Black Pepper
  • 1/2 tsp       Favorite Hot Sauce
  • 2 tbsp        Butter
  • 1/2 tsp       Soy Sauce
Directions:
  1. Stir together the first 8 ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes.
  2. Remove from heat, and stir in butter and soy sauce.

