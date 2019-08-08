In the Kitchen: Carnitas and Avocado Omelette

In The Rhode Show kitchen, Chef Nestor Noriega from Emmily’s Family Style Restaurant and Grille makes their Carnitas and Avocado Omelette.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

6 ounces slow cooked pulled pork

1/4 cup diced green peppers

1/4 cup minced white onion

1 Tablespoon sour cream

1 Tablespoon Mexican salsa

1/2 fresh sliced Jalapeno

1/2 ripe avocado peeled and sliced

6 ounces shredded monterey jack cheese

Directions:

On a grill over medium high heat combine onion, green pepper, and 6 oz cooked pulled pork. Sauteed this mixture for 5 min until completely grilled, transfer to bowl, and set aside. In large saute pan, add 2 teaspoons of margarine in heat over medium high heat, add the eggs, reduce the heat to medium, cover, and cook until the omelette sets for about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and sprinkle the surface with 6 oz monterey jack cheese and the pulled pork vegetable mixture. Have oven preheated to 350 then let the pan sit in the oven for 2 minutes until the cheese melts. take the pan out of the oven. Use a spatula to gently fold the omelette in half place the omelette on a serving plate. top with 1 tablespoon of salsa and sour cream. Add avocado and jalapeno and serve with home fries and toast.

