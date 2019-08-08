Live Now /
In the Kitchen: Carnitas and Avocado Omelette

In The Rhode Show kitchen, Chef Nestor Noriega from Emmily’s Family Style Restaurant and Grille makes their Carnitas and Avocado Omelette.

Ingredients:

  • 3 eggs
  • 6 ounces slow cooked pulled pork
  • 1/4 cup diced green peppers
  • 1/4 cup minced white onion
  • 1 Tablespoon sour cream
  • 1 Tablespoon Mexican salsa
  • 1/2 fresh sliced Jalapeno 
  • 1/2 ripe avocado peeled and sliced
  • 6 ounces shredded monterey jack cheese

Directions:

  1.  On a grill over medium high heat combine onion, green pepper, and 6 oz cooked pulled pork.
  2. Sauteed this mixture for 5 min until completely grilled, transfer to bowl, and set aside.
  3. In large saute pan, add 2 teaspoons of margarine in heat over medium high heat, add the eggs, reduce the heat to medium, cover, and cook until the omelette sets for about 2 minutes.
  4. Reduce heat to low and sprinkle the surface with 6 oz monterey jack cheese and the pulled pork vegetable mixture.
  5. Have oven preheated to 350 then let the pan sit in the oven for 2 minutes until the cheese melts. take the pan out of the oven.
  6. Use a spatula to gently fold the omelette in half place the omelette on a serving plate. top with 1 tablespoon of salsa and sour cream.
  7. Add avocado and jalapeno and serve with home fries and toast.

