In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Savannah Campbell from Caribe & Co. making Caramelized Vanilla Peach Compote.
Ingredients:
- 6 peaches, halved & cut into 6-8 wedges each
- 1/2 cup Caribe & Co Creme Caramel Syrup
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp brandy (optional)
- A pinch of salt
Directions:
- Melt 1 tbsp butter.
- Sauté peaches in a single layer, allowing them to caramelize, 2-3 minutes per side.
- Deglaze pan with Brandy, if using.
- Add Caribe & Co. Creme Caramel Syrup, bring to simmer, then remove from heat.
- Last, add a pinch of salt and swirl in remaining 1 tbsp of butter.
- Serve warm and drizzle over french toast, yogurt, or ice cream.
