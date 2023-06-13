In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Savannah Campbell from Caribe & Co. making Caramelized Vanilla Peach Compote.

Ingredients:

  • 6 peaches, halved & cut into 6-8 wedges each
  • 1/2 cup Caribe & Co Creme Caramel Syrup
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp brandy (optional)
  • A pinch of salt

Directions:

  1. Melt 1 tbsp butter.
  2. Sauté peaches in a single layer, allowing them to caramelize, 2-3 minutes per side.
  3. Deglaze pan with Brandy, if using.
  4. Add Caribe & Co. Creme Caramel Syrup, bring to simmer, then remove from heat.
  5. Last, add a pinch of salt and swirl in remaining 1 tbsp of butter.
  6. Serve warm and drizzle over french toast, yogurt, or ice cream. 

