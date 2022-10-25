In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Kerri Spady from Ellie’s making Caramel Cream Puffs.
Ingredients and Directions for the Craquelin Cookies:
- 4½ tablespoons unsalted butter
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and brown sugar.
- Add in flour and mix until well combined.
- Roll out dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper into a ⅛-inch-thick rectangle.
- With a cookie cutter, cut 2-inch circles.
- Leaving dough in the parchment paper, rest it flat on a sheet pan and freeze for 2 hours or overnight.
Ingredients and Directions for the Pâte à Choux:
- 1¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons bread flour
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon sugar
- ½ cup whole milk
- ½ cup water
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 5 eggs
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Combine dry ingredients in a bowl.
- Then mix milk, water and butter in a small pot over medium heat.
- Heat until butter is melted and liquid is at a simmer.
- Add dry ingredients to the hot milk mixture with a wooden spoon.
- While stirring constantly, cook until the mixture pulls away from the side of the pot.
- Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.
- Mix dough on medium speed.
- Add 4 eggs, one at a time, reserving the remaining egg.
- Test the consistency by dipping the wooden spoon into the batter. It should form a duckbill shape on the end of the spoon. If it is still too thick add an additional egg and test again.
- On a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, pipe batter with medium piping tip (size 804) into 2-inch circles.
- Place a frozen craquelin disk atop each circle.
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the puffs are golden brown throughout and hollow. Let cool.
Ingredients and Directions for the Caramel Pastry Cream:
- 1 ½ cupwhole milk
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 3 each egg yolks
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ½ vanilla bean
- 3 ½ ounces valrhona dulcey chocolate
- Place milk, sugar, salt, and vanilla in a heavy bottom pot. Heat until almost boiling.
- Whisk together egg yolks and cornstarch.
- While whisking the egg yolk mixture slowly add the hot milk. This will temper the eggs and prevent cooking them too quickly.
- Place all ingredients back in the pot and continue to cook on medium low heat until thick, remove from heat.
- Melt chocolate and add to the hot pastry cream. Add butter.
- Cover tightly with plastic and cool.
Ingredients and Directions for the Caramel Sauce:
- 2 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons corn syrup
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 tablespoon vanilla
- Pour sugar and corn syrup into a pot. Add water until the sugar is covered. Stir. Brush down the sides of the pot with water to prevent crystallization.
- Cook on high until the sugar becomes golden brown (resembles IPA beer). Turn off heat.
- Before the sugar has reached its final color, heat cream to a boil.
- Carefully add the cream to the caramelized sugar.
- Be sure to add all of the cream at once.
- Stir immediately to combine ingredients.
- Add vanilla and salt.
- **Recommended: wear long sleeves and/or protective gloves. The sugar is very hot and will splatter**
Ingredients and Directions for the Chantilly:
- 1 cup whipping cream
- ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Whip all ingredients together until medium peaks form.
- Place in a piping bag with a star piping tip.
To Assemble:
- Cut the tops off of the baked pâte à choux puffs. Save the top.
- Fill with dulce pastry cream.
- Pipe in about 1 tsp of caramel.
- Pipe chantilly cream on top.
- Top with the pâte à choux top that had been removed.
