In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Kerri Spady from Ellie’s making Caramel Cream Puffs.

Ingredients and Directions for the Craquelin Cookies:

  • 4½ tablespoons unsalted butter
  • ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  1. In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and brown sugar.
  2. Add in flour and mix until well combined.
  3. Roll out dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper into a ⅛-inch-thick rectangle.
  4. With a cookie cutter, cut 2-inch circles.
  5. Leaving dough in the parchment paper, rest it flat on a sheet pan and freeze for 2 hours or overnight.

Ingredients and Directions for the Pâte à Choux:

  • 1¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons bread flour
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • ½ cup water
  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • 5 eggs
  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Combine dry ingredients in a bowl.
  3. Then mix milk, water and butter in a small pot over medium heat.
  4. Heat until butter is melted and liquid is at a simmer.
  5. Add dry ingredients to the hot milk mixture with a wooden spoon.
  6. While stirring constantly, cook until the mixture pulls away from the side of the pot.
  7. Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.
  8. Mix dough on medium speed.
  9. Add 4 eggs, one at a time, reserving the remaining egg.
  10. Test the consistency by dipping the wooden spoon into the batter. It should form a duckbill shape on the end of the spoon. If it is still too thick add an additional egg and test again.
  11. On a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, pipe batter with medium piping tip (size 804) into 2-inch circles.
  12. Place a frozen craquelin disk atop each circle.
  13. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the puffs are golden brown throughout and hollow. Let cool.

Ingredients and Directions for the Caramel Pastry Cream:

  • 1 ½ cupwhole milk
  • ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • 3 each egg yolks
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • ½ vanilla bean
  • 3 ½ ounces valrhona dulcey chocolate
  1. Place milk, sugar, salt, and vanilla in a heavy bottom pot. Heat until almost boiling.
  2. Whisk together egg yolks and cornstarch.
  3. While whisking the egg yolk mixture slowly add the hot milk. This will temper the eggs and prevent cooking them too quickly.
  4. Place all ingredients back in the pot and continue to cook on medium low heat until thick, remove from heat.
  5. Melt chocolate and add to the hot pastry cream. Add butter.
  6. Cover tightly with plastic and cool.

Ingredients and Directions for the Caramel Sauce:

  • 2 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons corn syrup
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 tablespoon vanilla
  1. Pour sugar and corn syrup into a pot. Add water until the sugar is covered. Stir. Brush down the sides of the pot with water to prevent crystallization.
  2. Cook on high until the sugar becomes golden brown (resembles IPA beer). Turn off heat.
  3. Before the sugar has reached its final color, heat cream to a boil.
  4. Carefully add the cream to the caramelized sugar.
  5. Be sure to add all of the cream at once.
  6. Stir immediately to combine ingredients.
  7. Add vanilla and salt.
  8. **Recommended: wear long sleeves and/or protective gloves. The sugar is very hot and will splatter**

Ingredients and Directions for the Chantilly:

  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  1. Whip all ingredients together until medium peaks form.
  2. Place in a piping bag with a star piping tip.

To Assemble:

  1. Cut the tops off of the baked pâte à choux puffs. Save the top.
  2. Fill with dulce pastry cream.
  3. Pipe in about 1 tsp of caramel.
  4. Pipe chantilly cream on top.
  5. Top with the pâte à choux top that had been removed.

